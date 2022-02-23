Oscars 2022 is just a few days away from its grand ceremony. While the nominations and snubs have been the talk of the two for quite some time now, new developments have emerged about the award night. Eight awards including Documentary short, Animated short, Production Design will not be presented on the live telecast.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

The following eight #Oscars will NOT be presented on the telecast: - Documentary Short - Film Editing - Makeup and Hairstyling - Original Score - Production Design - Animated Short - Live Action Short - Sound pic.twitter.com/r7xK6iI1yE — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) February 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)