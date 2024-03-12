Emma Stone won the Best Actress award for Poor Things at the 96th Academy Awards. A video from her award presentation ceremony is going viral on the internet, with some labelling the situation as ‘racism’. For those unaware, the viral video shows Emma on stage to accept her award, with Michelle attempting to give her the trophy. However, Michelle ended up holding onto it and pulling Emma towards Jennifer Lawrence, resulting in an awkward handover. Michelle has now issued a clarification on what exactly happened while presenting Emma with the Best Actress trophy. She writes, “I confused you , but I wanted to share that glorious moment of handing over Oscar to you together with your best friend Jennifer!!” Oscar Winner Emma Stone Experiences Wardrobe Malfunction on Stage While Accepting Best Actress Award for Poor Things; Watch Viral Video From 96th Academy Awards.

The Awkward Moment From Oscars 2024 That Went Viral

True. Emma Stone dragged the trophy Michelle Yeoh was holding to the front of Jennifer Lawrence and then accepted it from Jennifer Lawrence. This is clear racism. pic.twitter.com/XGWOw2PKpY — はる (@Gx61Ji2ZYGMh7fD) March 11, 2024

Michelle Yeoh’s Clarification

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Yeoh 楊紫瓊 (@michelleyeoh_official)

