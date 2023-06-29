Pete Davidson, who has been open about his mental struggles, has reportedly been admitted to rehab after suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder. The Saturday Night Live alum is said to be receiving ‘in-patient therapy’ to treat the mentioned disorders, reports PEOPLE. A source close to Pete was quoted as saying, “Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues.” He is expected to get out ‘pretty soon’. Madonna Hospitalised: Queen of Pop’s Upcoming Tour Postponed After She Develops ‘Serious Bacterial Infection’.

Pete Davidson Mental Health

