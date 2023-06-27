Throwing things on stage during concerts seems a new trend that's taken place, or maybe we have forgotten how to behave as humans in public. First it was bottles at Harry Styles, next a phone at Bebe Rexha's face, and now it's wait for it... a fan's mother's ashes on stage at a P!nk concert. The singer was left shocked and confused after she picked up the bag and was told what it contained. P!nk Visits Indian Restaurant Asha in Birmingham and Shares Pic With Staff! Check Out What the ‘Try’ Singer Ordered.

Watch Video of P!nk Concert:

P!nk is left shocked as fan throws mother’s ashes on-stage: “Step too far” pic.twitter.com/ildzAYuF8s — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 27, 2023

