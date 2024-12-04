‘A Special and Emotional Moment for Me’: Nagarjuna Akkineni Congratulates Son Naga Chaitanya and Daughter-in-Law Sobhita Dhulipala on Their Wedding

Nagarjuna Akkineni shared a heartfelt message to congratulate his son Naga Chaitanya and his bride, Sobhita Dhulipala, on their marriage, describing it as a special and emotional moment. He thanked those who sent their love to the newlywed couple. He wrote, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives. This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu’s statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey." The post beautifully captured the joy of family and the timeless presence of a beloved legacy. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhuipala tie the knot in a beautiful Telegu ceremony on November 4. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Tie the Knot in a Beautiful Telugu Ceremony – Check Out the Newlyweds’ Pics!.

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Emotional Congratulations to Son Naga Chaitanya and Daughter-in-Law Sobhita Dhulipala

Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. 🌸💫 Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives. 💐 This celebration holds… pic.twitter.com/oBy83Q9qNm — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)