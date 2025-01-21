Justin Bieber has sparked fresh concerns about his marriage to Hailey Bieber after seemingly unfollowing her on Instagram. The couple, who welcomed their son Jack Blues last year, have been battling break-up rumours for months, and this social media move has only added fuel to the fire. Fans noticed the change when Hailey was no longer listed among Justin’s Instagram followers, though she still follows him. The situation has left fans puzzled, especially after Justin also unfollowed his father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin, and shared photos of a bong online. As speculation about their relationship intensifies, many are questioning if this is another sign of trouble in paradise. Super Bowl 2024: Hailey Bieber Blushes As Justin Bieber Kisses Her; Couple Quashes Divorce Rumours With Their PDA (Watch Video).

Justin Bieber Unfollows Wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber no longer follows Hailey Bieber on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/Ug0VgVb0as — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 21, 2025

