Insomniac Games announced that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 game will be available on Steam and Epic online gaming platforms starting January 30, 2025. The Spiderman 2 was launched by Marvel Games on October 20, 2023, exclusively on PlayStation 5. On March 7, 2024, a Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus mode was also released for the Sony PS5 users. After years of waiting, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be available for PC gamers on the popular Epic Games and Steam this month.

Spider-Man 2 PC Version Will Be Available for Gamers From January 30, 2025

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 *lands* on Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 30th - that's just less than a couple of weeks! Wishlist now!🕷🕸 🔵 Steam: https://t.co/Hnahf7D3ax ⚫ Epic: https://t.co/wp52tod4h2#BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/85iJZYCQFM — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) January 20, 2025

