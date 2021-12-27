Spider-Man No Way Home is just banging on the box office. Starting from the first day of the release which was on December 13, the movie has been doing just fantastic at the ticket window. New releases like Pushpa:The Rise, 83 after the Spider-Man No Way Home has also made the success unstoppable. The spidey flick is now closing to the target of Rs 200 crore mark soon. The movie has garnered Rs 174.92 crore in India after running for 11 days.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#SpiderMan - the big ticket entertainer - is earning big bucks at the ticket window… Despite reduction in shows, remains UNSTOPPABLE… Nears ₹ 175 cr… Sets sights on ₹ 200 cr… [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr, Sat 10.10 cr, Sun 10 cr. Total: ₹ 174.92 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/YoLvMVuVc2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2021

