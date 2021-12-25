Tom Holland's superhero film Spider-Man No Way Home is having a great run at the Indian box office. As even after a week at the theatre, the Marvel movie is performing extremely well. Now, entering its second week, the MCU flick has already surpassed Rs 150 crore at the box office as it was able to mint Rs 6.75 crore on Friday (December 24). Despite tough competition from Ranveer Singh's 83 and Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise, the Spidey is getting loved. The total of the flick stands at Rs 154.82 crore.

Check It Out:

#SpiderMan continues to magnetise moviegoers… Despite #83TheFilm giving a tough fight at *premium multiplexes* and #PushpaHindi dominating at *mass centres*, the [second] Fri numbers are very strong… [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 154.82 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/R0KOn3Zp5U — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2021

