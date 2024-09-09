Tayor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce were in attendance at the Men's Single Final match at the US Open. The pop sensation and the NFL star were clicked, walking hand in hand as they arrived for the final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and America's Taylor Fritz at the Arthur Ash stadium in New York. Jannik Sinner won the grand slam tournament. Pictures of the power couple enjoying the match from the stands are going viral. Other than the couple, Matthew McConaughey, Dustin Hoffman and Usher, among others, were also seen in attendance. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Breakup Soon? 'Leaked Relationship Contract' Surfaces Online, NFL Star’s PR Team Calls it Fake!.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Arrive at the 2024 US Open Men’s Final Match

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce’s PDA Moments From the Stadium

Love Is in the Air!

