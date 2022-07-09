The Boys makers dropped a funny poster to mock Chris Hemsworth's latest MCU outing Thor Love and Thunder. The poster features Homelander in the getup of Thor, mocking the MCU star with the funny title Homelander Supes and Milk. The Boys Season 3 Episode 8 Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax to Antony Starr’s Amazon Prime Series and How It Sets Up Season 4! (SPOILER ALERT).

Check Out the Poster Below:

Seein Love and Thunder this weekend, jury’s still out on this. Bang up job on the art by blacknoir.edits, though: https://t.co/fUDibCUZ5u pic.twitter.com/QCRjl2OyRc — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)