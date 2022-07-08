The Boys Season 3 premiered its finale today and bravo! What a season it has been. With everything coming to a head, episode eight sees Soldier Boy, Butcher and Maeve make a move against Homelander while The Boys try to intervene and make sure there isn’t any collateral damage taking place here. With an emotional set up and a huge payoff, this episode has been a major win and one that makes us even more excited for what’s about to come. The Boys Season 3 Episode 8 Review: It’s All Supes and No Heroes In the Highly Satisfying Conclusion of Antony Starr and Karl Urban’s Amazon Prime Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

To say that The Boys Season 3 ended with a bang would be an understatement. This is by far one of the best hours of television you will see all year. The final climactic battle was a huge step up for the show and how it wrapped up everything was just the cherry on top of the cake. So, with so much happening this episode, let’s dig in and decode what all went down in episode eight of The Boys Season 3 and how it sets up a season four.

What Does the Ending Mean For Homelander?

A Still From The Boys Season 3 (Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

There is a lot to unpack here with how Homelander has been set up for season four. The Boys Season 3 had been heavily deviating from the comics, and the finale just proved the fact that they are doing something completely different going forward. For those who don’t know, Black Noir was a clone of Homelander in The Boys comic. Black Noir reveals that he committed all the crimes disguised as Homelander and set him up. Enraging Homelander, Noir ends up killing him.

In the series, we see Homelander kill Black Noir after finding out that he knew all along that Soldier Boy was his father and didn’t tell him. The roles are reversed here, and it seems that it’s just John who is plain evil. With Ryan at his side and him openly killing one of his detractors and getting cheered on for it, this means that we are truly going to get an unhinged Homelander in the next season. Also, a great parallel here, Homelander is technically a parallel of Donald Trump now.

With Victoria Neuman also running for Vice President now, it creates for an interesting dynamic where Homelander will have a lot more control.

Is This the Last We See of Soldier Boy and Maeve?

A Still From The Boys Season 3 (Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

For Maeve? Most probably yes considering she has lost all her powers and wants nothing to do with his life. With her having redeemed herself, she can finally live her fairy tale life, and it looks like that’s what she has wanted all along. However, for Soldier Boy? Oh no, this definitely isn’t the last.

Soldier Boy is Homelander’s father and the only person who can kill him. With Jensen Ackles in the role, this is not someone that you just get to be a one-off. Being put in cryo, we can surely expect him to break out of it and show up soon.

Will Butcher Die In the Next Season?

A Still From The Boys Season 3 (Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

With him having taken a bunch of Temp-V and slated to have only a six-month life expectancy now, it looks like the end is nigh for Butcher. With his health continuously worsening, it looks like the writers might be setting up an exit for Butcher. With The Boys banding back together once more and deciding to make a move on Homelander, surely Butcher has some avenging to do.

There is also the fact that Ryan is still with Homelander, and that it’s not really something Becca wanted. Butcher will of course try to rectify that. So is The Boys setting up for a finale that will feature a climactic battle between Butcher and Homelander? It sure looks like that. The Boys Season 3 Episode 8: Netizens Claim Homelander to Be the Best TV Villain as Antony Starr and Karl Ubran's Amazon Prime Series Premiere its Finale!

You can check out The Boys Season 3 streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.

