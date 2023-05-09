The premiere of The Little Mermaid took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on May 8 for which many A-listers were seen in attendance. Offset walked on the blue carpet along with his ‘princesses’, Kalea and Kulture, and they looked stunning. The trio definitely set major family goals with their grand arrival at the premiere of the upcoming musical fantasy film. While Offset looked dapper in black-and-white suit, the girls left everyone amazed with their regal looks in ball gowns. The Little Mermaid Premiere: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Awkwafina and Others Arrive in Style on the Blue Carpet; Original Voice of Ariel Jodi Benson Makes Appearance! (View Pics and Videos).

Offset And His Princesses

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn)

The Trio At The Little Mermaid Premiere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)