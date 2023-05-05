During the current NBA playoff, Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted enjoying a game in San Francisco. Attending the Warriors vs Lakers match that saw the former team win, the couple were seen on the cameras having a nice date out. Here is hoping neither of them was a Lakers fan. Tom Holland and Zendaya Are in India Right Now and Here's Why the 'Spider-Man' Couple Are Visiting Our Country! (View Pics).

Check Out Tom Holland and Zendaya at the NBA Playoffs:

Zendaya and Tom Holland at the #NBAPlayoffs in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/cKNS6Wjtr1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 5, 2023

