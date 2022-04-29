Top Gun: Maverick just premiered at CinemaCon and the reactions coming out of it are overwhelmingly positive. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the sequel comes 36 years after the original film. The return of Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is being hailed as one of the best releases of the year, and it's great to hear that considering the amount of delays this movie has had now. With that being said, let's check out some of the reactions below. Top Gun Maverick BTS: Tom Cruise Undergoes Intense Training for His Next Action Film (Watch Video).

