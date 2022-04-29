Top Gun: Maverick just premiered at CinemaCon and the reactions coming out of it are overwhelmingly positive. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the sequel comes 36 years after the original film. The return of Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is being hailed as one of the best releases of the year, and it's great to hear that considering the amount of delays this movie has had now. With that being said, let's check out some of the reactions below. Top Gun Maverick BTS: Tom Cruise Undergoes Intense Training for His Next Action Film (Watch Video).

Profound Cinematic Experience!

#TopGunMaverick is a profound cinematic experience and easily the best film of the year. What Kosinski, @chrismcquarrie, @eddiehamilton and of course @TomCruise have accomplished is epic and intimate, heart stopping and heartbreaking. However good you think it’ll be, it’s better. pic.twitter.com/gZ75xQYxDs — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) April 28, 2022

Perfect Blockbuster!

TOP GUN: MAVERICK is the perfect blockbuster. Not only did it feature dazzling aerial combat sequences, but I actually cried, it’s that emotional. And call me crazy, but I humbly predict that it WILL land a Best Picture nod next year. It’s not just THAT good, it’s VERY good. 😉 — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 28, 2022

Worth the Wait!

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is well well worth the wait. A lot of heart and action. This has to be seen on an IMAX screen. One of my favorites of 2022 so far & I think Lady Gaga may have another Oscar in the bag #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/fCCLglOpVi — Dominic Hernandez (@D_hernandez912) April 28, 2022

Dads of the World Are Gonna Love This Movie!

During the screening of TOP GUN: MAVERICK, a man in his fifties yelled out in what sounded like a fit of pure ecstasy during one of the aerial stunts. He sounded like he was being raptured. I cannot wait for the dads of the world to experience this movie this summer. — Rob Saucedo (@robsaucedo2500) April 28, 2022

Masterpiece!

I just saw Top Gun: Maverick on a giant Dolby Cinema screen. It’s the most exciting, most exhilarating movie I have ever seen in my entire life. Congratulations @TomCruise, this is a masterpiece! @TopGunMovie is a wow! pic.twitter.com/gytN4B7qUm — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) April 28, 2022

The Real Deal!

One word: Wow! #TopGunMaverick is absolutely terrific in every conceivable way. The action & flying is crazy intense & continually changes & evolves. You’re on the edge of your seat. I was not prepared for how emotional it was, too. The crowd cheered a dozen times. It’s real deal pic.twitter.com/G1dacuZctz — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 28, 2022

