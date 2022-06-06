On World Environment Day 2022, Honey Singh paid tribute to late Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala at his concert. Earlier, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. Honey Singh paid his last tribute by performing Sidhu Moose Wala's signature step. Parmish Verma Postpones All His Shows After Sidhu Moose Wala’s Murder, Urges Organisers To ‘Bare With Us During These Times’.

Check Out The Video Below:

