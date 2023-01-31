While it hasn't been officially confirmed yet, reports indicate that James Gunn and Peter Safran are all set to reveal their new DC Slate on January 31, at 12:30pm EST. Gunn has been teasing the upcoming slate for a while, and had previously confirmed that it will be revealed at the end of the month. So far we also know that a Superman film will be a part of the slate as well which is being written by Gunn himself too. James Gunn Confirms New Superman Movie is In Development, Henry Cavill to Not Return as the DC Superhero.

Check Out the Tweet:

James Gunn and Peter Safran will reveal portions of the DCU slate tomorrow! What are you hoping to see? pic.twitter.com/I8fANhcK7Z — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) January 30, 2023

