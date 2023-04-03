Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee are taking over the internet and it's not just because of their good looks and girl boss vibes. The two of them have been flirting it up with each other on Instagram posts as well. In Song Hye Kyo's most recent post she is seen hugging a dog close to her, So Hee commented "I dream of being that dog". Han So Hee's last post on Insta was one where she shared a series of black and white photos, Hye Kyo said "Pretty📸🖤" The Glory Stars Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon Confirm to Be Dating!

