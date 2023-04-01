Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon confirmed that they are dating and the news is official! Lim Ji Yeon’s agency said “Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun have gone from being close colleagues to the stage of cautiously getting to know one another better with positive feelings.” in their statement. Do Hyun’s agency similarly remarked, “After spending some time as close colleagues, the two of them developed an interest in one another." Song Hye Kyo's The Glory Remains The Most Watched Television Title On Netflix On Week 2 - 5 Reasons Why You Should Watch It.

