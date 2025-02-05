BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung has finally dropped his much-anticipated photobook 'Rêvé,' and the ARMY simply cannot stop gushing over the K-pop idol’s gorgeous visuals. The photobook features never-before-seen stills and pictures of the star in various sophisticated and artistic settings. The pictures perfectly capture his presence, showcase his fashion versatility and highlight his visual appeal, beauty, unique style and creativity. Fans who got their hands on the photobook have taken to social media to share photos and images from his solo project 'Rêvé: A Paris Dream in Photobook and are celebrating the K-pop idol’s project release with love, admiration, and praises for his hard work. The excitement and anticipation had 'V is coming' trending on social media platforms. View the posts below. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Shirtless Photos and Videos: K-Pop Idol’s Thirst Traps Will Make Every ARMY Member Say ‘We Purple You’.

BTS’ V Continues To Serve

Taehyung continues to serve in new photos for the photobook, Reve. pic.twitter.com/jsp5f5cTBf — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) February 4, 2025

Kim Taehyung Is Exquisite

V looks extremely exquisite, outrageously attractive and unbearably handsome in new Rêvé photobook. pic.twitter.com/4WJY1BkJ8a — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) February 4, 2025

V Is Coming

RT AND REPLY V IS COMING RÊVÉ BY V IS COMING TAEHYUNG IS COMING pic.twitter.com/YbQMJ3ku3N — hope⁷ (@winnttaebear) February 2, 2025

BTS V

rt and reply with: V IS COMING RÊVÉ BY V IS COMING#V #KimTaehyung pic.twitter.com/6S4ZYoZZzb — 기아 (@smol_kia) February 2, 2025

Masterpiece!!

kim taehyung the masterpiece you are pic.twitter.com/I6Cmh7X4uX — taehyung pretty hands (@kthprettyhands) February 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)