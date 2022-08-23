Taehyung and Jimin have recently been the victims of receiving vile death threats on Weverse. It's no secret that every fandom has shippers, but this time it crossed a line, with Taekook and Jikook shippers threatening both Jimin and V, hoping they die and even threatening to kill them. Trigger Warning, the tweets you'll see below contain sensitive material, please open at your own risk. Elle Japan Names BTS’ Jimin a Role Model in ‘Top Korean Idols Who Stood Out Even Before Their Debut’ Article!

Death Threats in Question

🚨MASS EMAIL 🚨 📢 This is Urgent !! Please Email this template (linked below) to hype Right now from all your accounts !! It's on recent issues regarding the hate and malicious comment + de@th thre@t 🐯 has been constantly receiving on WV. pic.twitter.com/q3yegAXByp — Protect Taehyung | Slow (@BlockForV) August 18, 2022

Really Awful

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)