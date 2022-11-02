On October 20 Jin's songs ”Super Tuna", “Abyss”, and “Tonight“ were made available on all major streaming services, after they were previously available only on SoundCloud and YouTube. Following the rerelease, “Super Tuna" entered at #1, "Abyss" at #2 and "Tonight" at #3 on the World Digital Song Sales chart. Additionally, V and Jin’s song “It’s Definitely You” (the OST for Hwarang) and Jin’s solo ballad “Yours” (the OST for Jirisan) re-entered the chart at #9 and #12 respectively. BTS’ Jin Shares 10 Things He Can’t Live Without With GQ.

