Taeyeon will be performing solo for the very first time at KSPO Dome in Seoul. She will hold a two night concert, "The ODD Of LOVE" on June 3 and 4, and only four female artists before her have held concerts there before. While Girls' Generation have performed there before, this will be the first time Taeyeon will perform solo at the venue. GOT7's BamBam Shares How 'The Love Of His Life' Girls' Generation's Taeyeon Inspired Him to Debut.

