On March 27, BLACKPINK's Lisa celebrated her 27th birthday, receiving an outpouring of love from bandmates Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose, who shared heartfelt messages on Instagram, showcasing their strong bond. Their devoted fanbase, BLINKS, joined the celebration, flooding social media with birthday wishes, photos, and videos highlighting Lisa's talent and personality. Check out some of their posts below! BLACKPINK's Lisa Turns 27! Bandmates Jisoo, Rose, and Jennie Share Adorable Birthday Posts to Wish the Beloved Maknae (View Pics).

BLINKS Wish BLACKPINK's Lisa On Her 27th Birthday

