On March 27, BLACKPINK's Lisa celebrated her 27th birthday, receiving an outpouring of love from bandmates Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose, who shared heartfelt messages on Instagram, showcasing their strong bond. Their devoted fanbase, BLINKS, joined the celebration, flooding social media with birthday wishes, photos, and videos highlighting Lisa's talent and personality. Check out some of their posts below! BLACKPINK's Lisa Turns 27! Bandmates Jisoo, Rose, and Jennie Share Adorable Birthday Posts to Wish the Beloved Maknae (View Pics).

BLINKS Wish BLACKPINK's Lisa On Her 27th Birthday

Can't believe she's already 27 but still aging fine wine Happy #LISABIRTHDAY 💛 pic.twitter.com/pOEYemNGeX — Verona Random#FangirlPurr💜 (@VeronaRandom) March 27, 2024

Happy Birthday to talented Lisa of Black pink prettiest kpop idol and definitely one of the most beautiful women to ever step on this planet. #LISAxTheWhiteLotus#LISABIRTHDAYpic.twitter.com/IfQbhNOfem pic.twitter.com/JYeuiXEt1b — Pallavi 🪄🪄 (@LopezLo0987) March 26, 2024

HAPPY BD LISAAAA, I LOVE YOU SO MUCHHHHH, YOU ARE A BEAUTIFUL, PERFECT AND JOYFUL PERSON, have an incredible time this beautiful day, all the blinks and lilies we love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #LISABIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/sqdfXepi42 — ilovejenniesomuch (@ImIsa_46) March 26, 2024

