Blackpink's Lisa celebrated her 27th birthday on March 27, and her bandmates Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose filled social media with heartwarming messages for the beloved maknae. Taking to Instagram, they showered Lisa with love and adorable notes, overwhelming fans with joy. BLACKPINK's Lisa and Taylor Swift Click Fun Pics Backstage at Eras Tour Show in Singapore.

Jisoo and Rose's Post For Lisa

jisoo and rosé’s long birthday messages for lisa making me so emotional 😭 pic.twitter.com/HsT5r49Iey — blackpink (@blckpinkpic) March 26, 2024

Jennie's IG Status

Jennie's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)