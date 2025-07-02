(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
K-Pop Star Jaehyun Dies at 23; Former F.Able Member Loses Battle With Leukemia
Shim Jaehyun, former member of K-pop boy group 'F.ABLE,' has died at age 23 after a private battle with leukemia. Known for his gentle nature and bright smile, Jaehyun's passing was confirmed on June 29. Fans and former bandmate Hojun shared emotional tributes online as condolences continue to pour in.
Socially Team Latestly| Jul 02, 2025 11:02 AM IST