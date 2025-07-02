K-pop fans are mourning the loss of Shim Jaehyun also known as Jaehyun, former member of boy group F.ABLE, who passed away at 23 after a private battle with leukemia. The news broke on June 29 and was later confirmed by fans and friends online. Jaehyun, who debuted in 2020 as the youngest in F.ABLE, was loved for his warm smile and soft-spoken charm. Though the group quietly disbanded in 2023, Jaehyun stayed in fans hearts. Former bandmate Hojun shared a touching tribute, expressing regret and thanking him for their time together. Fans are revisiting old performances and sharing memories, remembering the light he brought to those who followed his journey. His funeral details have not been publicly shared. Fans and friends across the world are mourning the loss of a kind soul gone too soon. Rest In Peace! Choi Whee-sung Aka Wheesung, South Korean Singer, Found Dead at 43 in His Seoul Home; Investigation Underway.

