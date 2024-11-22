The first winners of the 2024 MAMA Awards were revealed at a spectacular ceremony held on November 21 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The event was graced by unforgettable performances, including BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars, who performed their highly anticipated collaboration, "APT." The track made an impressive debut, soaring to number one on both the Billboard Global 200 and the Global Excl US charts. ‘Apt’ Music Video: Bruno Mars and K-Pop Sensation Rose’s Infectious Pop Punk-Inspired Single Will Get You Moving – WATCH.

MAMA 2024: Rosé and Bruno Mars Set the Stage on Fire With ‘APT’

Rosé and Bruno Mars perform APT. at 2024 MAMA Awards.pic.twitter.com/8zuhATTKYu — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) November 22, 2024

Best Performance

Crying this is the best performance 🗣😭 — moo (@babycowsboylol) November 22, 2024

Finally

Yayyy finally I was waiting for this — 🦋ہانیہ (@low_keysad) November 22, 2024

On Fire

ROSÉ AND BRUNO KILLED IT! Vocals on fire! — Fatima (@TariqAmeer29629) November 22, 2024

They Did

