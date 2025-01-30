South Korean American supermodel and TV star Irene Kim delighted fans with a heartfelt revelation about her personal lie. Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday 9 January 30), Irene shared that she is getting married! Sharing the joyous news with a monochromatic photo of herself holding the hand of her husband-to-be, the model actress wrote, "I have been treasuring this beautiful chapter of my life with my family & loved ones. While I’ve always loved sharing most of my life and journey with you, this was a piece of my heart I wanted to keep close, until now. I feel so blessed to have met the man I want to spend the rest of my life with." We can't wait for the updates! Check out Irene's post below. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Signs With Warner Records, Set To Drop Solo Mini Album ‘AMORTAGE’ on February 14.

Irene Kim Announces Marriage With Heartfelt Message on Insta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irene 🦄 아이린 (@ireneisgood)

