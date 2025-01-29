BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is officially stepping into her solo music career with a major milestone—signing with Warner Records for her independent musical journey. The K-pop star is set to release her highly anticipated debut mini album, ‘AMORTAGE’, on February 14, which is also Valentine’s Day. Jisoo’s solo debut is expected to make waves in the music industry, further cementing her status as a powerhouse artist beyond BLACKPINK. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Teases ‘Born Again’ on TikTok; Rapper’s New Single With Doja Cat and Raye To Release on February 6 (Watch Video).

Jisoo Signs With Warner Records

Jisoo expressed deep gratitude to her fans, BLINKs, who have supported her throughout her journey. “I’m excited about this new era and the continuation of my musical journey. I feel like I’m just getting started and I’d like to thank the BLINKs for all of their love and support. This is just the beginning and I’m thrilled to kick off this seismic moment with Warner Records,” she said in a statement, reports Billboard. The report further suggests that Warner Records CEO and co-chairman Aaron Bay-Schuck also lauded JISOO’s artistic brilliance, emphasising her unmatched impact in the industry. “There is no question that Jisoo is one of the biggest stars in the world, and we have no doubt that her solo career will be even more impactful. The energy, passion, and artistry Jisoo brings to her music is on another level. Her music transcends cultures and Tom Corson and I along with the entire team are thrilled to join forces with Jisoo as she continues to make history and inspire millions around the world,” he stated. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Set to Rule Valentine’s Day 2025 With Solo Comeback, ‘Newtopia’ Actress Teases BLINK With Mysterious Video – WATCH.

‘AMORTAGE’ Details

Jisoo’s announcement follows her January 26 reveal of ‘AMORTAGE’s’ key details to BLINKs. This will be her first major solo project beyond BLACKPINK, making her the final member of the group to sign an individual music deal. In December 2023, all four BLACKPINK members ended their solo contracts with YG Entertainment while continuing their partnership for group activities.

