Jaideep Ahlawat is all set to take on a pivotal role in The Family Man Season 3, and reports suggest that his character will be directly clashing with Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari. The actor, known for his remarkable performances in Paatal Lok and Raazi, is bringing his A-game to this much-anticipated season. His addition to the cast has sparked a wave of excitement among fans, who can't wait to see how the dynamic between Ahlawat's character and Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari unfolds. According to Filmfare, Jaideep "has a very prominent role" in the upcoming season and will be seen facing off against Manoj Bajpayee. ‘The Family Man 3’: Manoj Bajpayee Wraps Up Shooting for Upcoming Action-Thriller Series, Says ‘Aur Thoda Intezar’.

According to Filmfare, “It’s really unfair to reveal character arcs and key storylines of a show or film that hasn’t released. But I can tell you that Jaideep has a very prominent role in The Family Man Season 3. His character will go up against Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikanth, and the audiences will get to watch these two legends of the screen, play off each other’s energies.” However, the specifics of the character arcs and storyline are still being kept a secret for now. In an earlier interview, While speaking with The Lallantop, Bajpayee said, “Ek lamba chauda time hota hai, mere khayal se agle Diwali ke aas-paas aa jana chahiye" (It's a long stretch of time; in my opinion, it should come around next Diwali). ‘The Family Man 3’: These BTS Moments of Manoj Bajpayee From the Sets of Raj & DK’s Prime Video Series Are Unmissable (Watch Video & View Pic).

About The Family Man 3

Season 3 of The Family Man will bring back beloved characters, including Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha. Following the success of Season 1 and the impactful addition of Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the antagonist in Season 2, excitement is building. With filming wrapped, the show is set to release around Diwali 2025.

