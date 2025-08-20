Contrary to popular rumours, the Indian men's national cricket team selectors excluded in-form batter Shreyas Iyer from India's 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month. After an outrage of fans on social media about the BCCI for the exclusion of Iyer, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, too, has shared an Instagram reel in support of the Punjab Kings and Mumbai batter. The reel shared by Dhawan @varundvn is a compilation of Iyer's quotes from various interviews, about rejections from the team during different phases of his career, which ends with the out-of-favour batter talking about support. Former cricketers like Ravi Ashwin and Akash Chopra have questioned Iyer's exclusion on public platforms as well. Fans can check out a screengrab of Dhawan's post below. Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain As Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav Return to Suryakumar Yadav-Led India T20I Squad.

Varun Dhawan's Insta Story in support of Shreyas Iyer (Photo Credit:Insta @varundvn)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)