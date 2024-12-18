A nine-year-old boy, Sri Tej, who was severely injured in a stampede on December 4, 2024, at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun, remains in critical condition. Despite intensive medical care at KIMS Cuddles Hospital, Sri Tej’s neurological condition has shown no signs of improvement. The hospital confirmed in a health bulletin that the young boy has been declared brain dead. His condition is being closely monitored as he continues to rely on ventilator support. FYI, a stampede erupted during the Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere, tragically claiming the life of a woman (Revathi) and leaving her son critically injured. 'Is This Fair?': Vivek Oberoi Questions Allu Arjun's Arrest in 'Pushpa 2' Stampede Case - Read Statement.

Boy Injured in 'Pushpa 2' Stampede Brain Dead

Sri Tej on Ventilator

BREAKING: Sandhya Theatre Pushpa 2 Stampede Child Medical Bulletin📌 pic.twitter.com/Q6DFdx84Pv — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)