Despite getting criticised for poor VFX, direction and filthy dialogues, Adipurush has managed to earn Rs 140 crore at the box office on its opening day. The flick has received thunderous response from audiences at cinema halls. Having said that, now just fans, even Allu Arjun was spotted watching Prabhas-starrer in theatre with daughter Arha. Video of father-daughter enjoying the epic Ramayana on big screen is all over the internet. Check it out. Adipurush: Viral Video of Monkey Watching Lord Hanuman on Big Screen Melts Netizens' Hearts, Fans Say 'Divine Connection'.

Allu Arjun Watches Adipurush:

