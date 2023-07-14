Adivi Sesh took to social media and informed fans that dog Sasha, who played Max in his film HIT 2, is no more. The actor also revealed that the pooch died due to tick fever. "Thank you for bearing with us on that extremely tough shoot baby girl. You made all our lives happier," a part of Sesh's post reads. Adivi also offered 'deepest condolences' to dog's owner/family/trainer Anand. Adivi Sesh Adopts Two Kittens, Names the Cats Tooti and Frooti (View Pics and Video).

Adivi Sesh Mourns Max's Death:

Absolutely Devastated to give the news that Sasha has passed due to Tick Fever. She played MAX in #HIT2 When we visited her at the Vet Hospital, it really looked like she might pull through. The fight was too much for her in the end. 💔 Tears as I type this. Thank you for… pic.twitter.com/jXHycT1m57 — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) July 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)