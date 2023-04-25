Samanth Ruth Prabhu was recently trolled by a section of Twitterati owing to her 'fake' accent. The actress had attended the London premiere of Citadel which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. At the event, while talking with the media on the red carpet, it was Samantha's firangi accent that surprised fans, who were quick to react. To note, Samantha is part of the Indian version of Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. Earlier, RRR's Jr NTR and Ram Charan were trolled for his 'fake accent' on the Golden Globes red carpet. Citadel: Priyanka Chopra Welcomes Samantha Ruth Prabhu As She Joins Cast of Varun Dhawan's Indian Spinoff Series.

'Fake'

'She's From Kerala'

Someone remind her she’s from kerala https://t.co/booPuGu9WJ — AM Ratnam Fan (@RSK_Since1996) April 23, 2023

'Terrible'

Varun normally he baat kr rha imo samantha’s accent sound terrible though. — Shakti (@kohlifiedd) April 23, 2023

'Why'

Why do celebs like #NTR and #Samantha want to make learning western accent look cool...Its Goat shit. We can launch Rockets with our very own Indian accent🥹 Ps: this is not a fan war just my concern on indian complicating things.pic.twitter.com/rZFhAbQJyC https://t.co/OYBQ0faN2B — Rebellion✨ (@FoxriverTFI) April 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)