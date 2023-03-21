Nandamuri Balakrishna has announced that patients suffering from cardio-thoracic problems can avail free of cost surgeries at Hindupur and also at Basavarama hospitals in Hyderabad. This is in honour of his nephew, late actor Taraka Ratna, who died in February. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Dies at 39; Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, Allu Arjun and Others Condole the Demise of the Actor-Politician.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Sweet Gesture For Taraka Ratna

