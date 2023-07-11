Tamil producer Manickam Narayanan has opened can of worms for superstar Ajith Kumar. He has accused the actor of alleged cheating. Known for films like Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu and Vithagan, Narayanan has claimed that Ajith borrowed money from him and never returned it. He also added that Ajith requested that the money getting adjusted as a salary for a film, but never ended up working with him. "Till date he has not returned the money nor done a film for me. He has not spoken about this at all in all these years. He calls himself a gentleman, but he’s not," producer told media. Ajith Kumar’s Father PS Mani Dies at 85; Last Rites To Be a Family Affair – Read Statement.

Ajith Kumar Accused of Cheating:

Ajith is not a gentleman, he cheated me: Producer Manickam Narayanan slams actor I #AjithKumar https://t.co/E88U2tDmCf — India Today Showbiz (@Showbiz_IT) July 11, 2023

