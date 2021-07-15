Allu Arjun announced the movie debut of his daughter Allu Arha with Shakuntalam. She will be playing the younger version of Prince Bharat. The movie stars Samantha Akkineni in the titular role.

A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut . pic.twitter.com/iPfXQaqJCk — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 15, 2021

