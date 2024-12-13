Allu Arjun was arrested by the Hyderabad Police on Friday (December 12) in the afternoon. The Telugu star has been arrested in connection with the death of a 35-year-old woman named Revathi during the premier of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4. In the latest update, Revathi's husband, Bhaskar, shared that he is willing to withdraw the case if necessary. In a video shared on X (previously Twitter), he said, "I am ready to withdraw the case. I was not aware of the arrest, and Allu Arjun has nothing to do with the stampede in which my wife passed away. " ‘Pushpa 2’ Actor Allu Arjun Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody in Sandhya Theatre Stampede and Death Tragedy.

Sandhya Theatres Stampede Victim’s Husband Ready To Withdraw Case on Allu Arjun

Revathi Husband - I'm Ready to withdraw the case.#AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/tOAEFLizjg — Filmy Tollywood (@FilmyTwood) December 13, 2024

