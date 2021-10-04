Annaatthe is the upcoming film starring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead and actresses Meena, Nayanthara, Khushbu and Keerthy Suresh as the female leads. Written and directed by Siva, this upcoming Tamil movie is one of the most-awaited projects as it would feature the popular actors together. Now the makers have a great treat for all fans this eve. Sun Pictures have confirmed that the film’s first single will be released on October 4 at 6pm. It is going to be special as this track has been crooned by late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. Besides the release details of this song, the makers have also given a glimpse of Rajinikanth’s look in this track that is touted to be a peppy number.

Sneak-Peek Of Annaatthe First Single:

