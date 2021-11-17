Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s sudden demise left everyone shattered. It was a huge shock to his family, near and dear ones, colleagues and fans. Social media was flooded with condolences and thousands of fans arrived for the last rites of the actor. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, wife of the late Kannada actor, has penned an emotional note in which she has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all fans for ‘ensuring a respectful farewell’ to the Power Star. She mentioned in her note, “Despite the pain that you have gone through, you have not lost your calm and not let any unpleasant incidents occur, ensuring a respectful farewell to Puneeth Rajkumar. It is with a heavy heart that I acknowledge the condolences from millions; not only cinephiles but people of all ages from India and abroad alike.”

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar’s Emotional Note

