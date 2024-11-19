After much anticipation, the trailer for Barroz – Guardian of Treasure has finally been unveiled. This period fantasy film, based on Jijo Punnoose's novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, promises to transport viewers into a world of magic and mystery. The story centres on Barroz, a loyal guardian who has protected Vasco da Gama's hidden treasure for over 400 years. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Guru Somasundaram, along with Tuhin Menon and Cesar Lauren. Barroz – Guardian of Treasure is set to be a cinematic spectacle. As Mohanlal takes on the dual roles of director and lead actor, this ambitious project is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year, marking a significant milestone in his remarkable career. A ‘Harikrishnans’ Reunion! Mammootty, Mohanlal and Kunchacko Boban Come Together for This Viral Selfie! (View Pic).

‘Barroz – Guardian of Treasure’ Trailer

