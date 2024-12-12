Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 74th birthday today (December 12). On the special occasion, wishes have been pouring in from all corners for the cinema legend. Rajinikanth has an exciting lineup of films in his pipeline, and one of them is Coolie. The movie marks the Tamil superstar's first-ever collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, scheduled for a 2025 release, is currently being shot in Rajasthan. Amid huge fan anticipation, the makers of the upcoming film announced that they will be dropping a special update today on Rajinikanth's birthday at 6 PM. Touted to be an action entertainer, Coolie also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Soubin Shahir in key roles. Rajinikanth Birthday: Did You Know Thalaivar’s Bollywood Debut ‘Andhaa Kaanoon’ Was A Tamil Film Remake?.

