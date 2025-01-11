Ram Charan’s latest political action drama, Game Changer, opened strongly on January 10, reportedly collecting around INR 86 crore gross worldwide. However, controversy struck when the makers released a poster claiming an astonishing INR 186 crore gross on its first day. The dramatic difference has raised eyebrows, with many fans and industry insiders questioning the authenticity of the figures. While exaggerating box office numbers by 10-20% is relatively common in the film industry, the alleged inflation of INR 100 crore seems unprecedented. Speculation is rife that the figure might be a deliberate marketing tactic to generate buzz and enhance the film’s appeal. ‘Game Changer’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan’s Film Crosses INR 50 Crore Mark in India on Opening Day – Reports.

Fake Box Office?

Fans yemo #RamCharan Man with golden heart, simplicity,down to earth antharu Kani #Devara Ni cross cheydam kosam 100crs+ fake cheydam originality laga kanipistundhi#GameChanger pic.twitter.com/hkAtqJFq1E — cinee worldd (@Cinee_Worldd) January 11, 2025

Prediction?

This Kind of FAKING is UNPRECEDENTED in the history of Indian Cinema! Shame on Producers!! Disgusting 🤮 behaviour ! #GameChanger is DISASTER all over. pic.twitter.com/PvQJ9Otj40 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) January 11, 2025

Over-The Top Fake

Boosting fan excitement with exaggerated numbers is a common tactic for all heroes and producers. But today’s Game Changer numbers ( ₹186 crores gross on the first day) are undeniably over-the-top fake!#GameChanger — Telugu360 (@Telugu360) January 11, 2025

Embarrassing

Big Shame to Telugu Cinema!! Boosting Collections by 10 to 15% on posters had become common now a days irrespective of stars!! But #Gamechanger team shocked everyone with 100crs+ fake on poster,more than double of original figures!! This will be embarassing for Telugu films in… pic.twitter.com/ELSZtgkhnh — cinee worldd (@Cinee_Worldd) January 11, 2025

Hilarious

#GameChanger 186Crs Areawise Collections: Ap/tg - 55Crs Roi - 15Crs Overseas- 15Crs Mars - 35Crs Jupiter - 36Crs Pluto - 30Crs pic.twitter.com/dNgE2EuQXP — cinee worldd (@Cinee_Worldd) January 11, 2025

Biggest Blunder

Official Poster from Production House claiming #GameChanger Day1 Worldwide Gross 186Cr Actuals are not even half of it, Biggest Blunder from the Team, it is going to affect #Ramcharan's reputation as Mr Boxoffice. Whoever is behind this blunder cannot be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/oSXVcddYw3 — TollywoodBoxoffice.IN (@TBO_Updates) January 11, 2025

Game Changer Trailer (Hindi)

