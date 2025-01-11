Ram Charan’s latest political action drama, Game Changer, opened strongly on January 10, reportedly collecting around INR 86 crore gross worldwide. However, controversy struck when the makers released a poster claiming an astonishing INR 186 crore gross on its first day. The dramatic difference has raised eyebrows, with many fans and industry insiders questioning the authenticity of the figures. While exaggerating box office numbers by 10-20% is relatively common in the film industry, the alleged inflation of INR 100 crore seems unprecedented. Speculation is rife that the figure might be a deliberate marketing tactic to generate buzz and enhance the film’s appeal.  ‘Game Changer’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan’s Film Crosses INR 50 Crore Mark in India on Opening Day – Reports.

