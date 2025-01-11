Ram Charan’s newly released film Game Changer has made an impressive debut at the box office, surpassing the INR 50 crore mark on its opening day. Directed by Shankar Shanmugham, the film features Ram Charan in a dual role, creating a significant buzz among audiences. The political action thriller, which hit theatres on January 10, received mixed reviews from critics and viewers alike. Despite this, it has managed to secure a strong box office opening. ‘Game Changer’ Viral Scene: Ram Charan’s Jaw-Dropping Helicopter Stunt Thrills Audiences (Watch Video).

According to Sacnilk, Game Changer earned a whopping INR 51.25 crore on its first day at the Indian box office. The breakdown of collections shows strong performances across various languages, with Telugu leading the charge at INR 42 crore. Tamil collections stood at INR 2.1 crore, followed by Hindi at INR 7 crore, while Kannada and Malayalam contributed INR 0.1 crore and INR 0.05 crore, respectively. ‘Game Changer’ Movie Review: Ram Charan in Top Form, Kiara Advani Is Wasted in Shankar’s Overdrawn Return to ‘Mudhalvan’ Formula (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Game Changer’ Collections

(Photo Credits: Website/Sacnilk)

Though the makers have yet to share official figures for the film’s opening day collections both in India and worldwide, reports indicate that Game Changer has set the stage for a successful run at the box office, with strong opening-day collections across multiple languages.

