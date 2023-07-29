Sanjay Dutt is all set to enthrall audiences in the upcoming pan-India film, Double iSmart, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The first look poster for this mega-project has been unveiled, showcasing Sanjay Dutt in a powerful avatar, earning him the moniker "Big Bull." The film serves as a sequel to the blockbuster hit, iSmart Shankar, with Ram Pothineni reprising his role as the lead. Scheduled for a grand release on 8th March 2024, coinciding with Maha Shivratri, Double iSmart will cater to audiences across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Double ISmart: Ram Pothineni Has Undergone a Stylistic Transformation for the Upcoming Sequel (Watch Video). Check Out The First Look Here:

