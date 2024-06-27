'Good Bad Ugly': Ajith Kumar Oozes Swag in Quirky New Poster; Film to Release During Pongal 2025 (View Pic)

Good Bad Ugly is directed by Adhik Ravichandran, with music by National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad. Check out new poster of the movie here!

Socially Team Latestly| Jun 27, 2024 07:12 PM IST

Mythri Movie Makers unveiled a captivating new poster for their upcoming action-thriller, Good Bad Ugly, featuring the one and only Ajith Kumar. This isn't your typical Ajith poster. The superstar takes on a never-before-seen avatar, captivating audiences with his portrayal of a prisoner. But even behind bars, Ajith oozes charisma and swag. He strikes a confident pose for the camera, leaving us to wonder about the character's intriguing backstory. Good Bad Ugly is all set to release in cinemas during Pongal 2025. Good Bad Ugly Update: Naslen Cast in a Key Role in Ajith Kumar-Adhik Ravichandran’s Tamil Film – Reports.

'Good Bad Ugly' New Poster

'Good Bad Ugly': Ajith Kumar Oozes Swag in Quirky New Poster; Film to Release During Pongal 2025 (View Pic)

Good Bad Ugly is directed by Adhik Ravichandran, with music by National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad. Check out new poster of the movie here!

Socially Team Latestly| Jun 27, 2024 07:12 PM IST

Mythri Movie Makers unveiled a captivating new poster for their upcoming action-thriller, Good Bad Ugly, featuring the one and only Ajith Kumar. This isn't your typical Ajith poster. The superstar takes on a never-before-seen avatar, captivating audiences with his portrayal of a prisoner. But even behind bars, Ajith oozes charisma and swag. He strikes a confident pose for the camera, leaving us to wonder about the character's intriguing backstory. Good Bad Ugly is all set to release in cinemas during Pongal 2025. Good Bad Ugly Update: Naslen Cast in a Key Role in Ajith Kumar-Adhik Ravichandran’s Tamil Film – Reports.

'Good Bad Ugly' New Poster

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Ajith Kumar Good Bad Ugly Good Bad Ugly Movie Good Bad Ugly Poster Good Bad Ugly Release Date Mythri Movie Makers
You might also like
Sunny Deol Goes ‘Pan India’ With ‘SDGM’! Border 2 Star to Be Directed by Gopichandh Malineni in Upcoming Action Film
South

Sunny Deol Goes ‘Pan India’ With ‘SDGM’! Border 2 Star to Be Directed by Gopichandh Malineni in Upcoming Action Film
Tags:
Ajith Kumar Good Bad Ugly Good Bad Ugly Movie Good Bad Ugly Poster Good Bad Ugly Release Date Mythri Movie Makers
You might also like
Sunny Deol Goes ‘Pan India’ With ‘SDGM’! Border 2 Star to Be Directed by Gopichandh Malineni in Upcoming Action Film
South

Sunny Deol Goes ‘Pan India’ With ‘SDGM’! Border 2 Star to Be Directed by Gopichandh Malineni in Upcoming Action Film
Good Bad Ugly Update: Naslen Cast in a Key Role in Ajith Kumar-Adhik Ravichandran’s Tamil Film – Reports
South

Good Bad Ugly Update: Naslen Cast in a Key Role in Ajith Kumar-Adhik Ravichandran’s Tamil Film – Reports
Ranveer Singh and Prashanth Varma Confirm Cancellation of Rakshas, Hint at Future Collaboration – Read Statement
Bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Prashanth Varma Confirm Cancellation of Rakshas, Hint at Future Collaboration – Read Statement
#NTRNeel Makers Extends Birthday Wishes to Jr NTR, Confirms ‘Man of Masses’ To Begin Shooting for Director Prashanth Neel’s Film From August
South

#NTRNeel Makers Extends Birthday Wishes to Jr NTR, Confirms ‘Man of Masses’ To Begin Shooting for Director Prashanth Neel’s Film From August
T20 World Cup
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiT20 World Cup 2024Euro 2024Cristiano RonaldoLionel MessiKylian MbappeRahul GandhiIndia National Cricket TeamCopa America 2024NeymarHardik Pandya
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel