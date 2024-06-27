'Good Bad Ugly': Ajith Kumar Oozes Swag in Quirky New Poster; Film to Release During Pongal 2025 (View Pic)

Mythri Movie Makers unveiled a captivating new poster for their upcoming action-thriller, Good Bad Ugly, featuring the one and only Ajith Kumar. This isn't your typical Ajith poster. The superstar takes on a never-before-seen avatar, captivating audiences with his portrayal of a prisoner. But even behind bars, Ajith oozes charisma and swag. He strikes a confident pose for the camera, leaving us to wonder about the character's intriguing backstory. Good Bad Ugly is all set to release in cinemas during Pongal 2025. Good Bad Ugly Update: Naslen Cast in a Key Role in Ajith Kumar-Adhik Ravichandran’s Tamil Film – Reports.

'Good Bad Ugly' New Poster

