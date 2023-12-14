Nani shared heartfelt praise for his Hi Nanna co-star, Angad Bedi, on social media. In an Instagram story, Nani commended Angad's exceptional performance as Dr Aravind, praising his acting skill and considering him a key factor in the film's success. Making his impressive South Indian debut with Hi Nanna, Angad Bedi has garnered widespread acclaim for his character. Hi Nanna Trailer: Nani, Mrunal Thakur, and Baby Kiara Promise an Emotional and Heartfelt Ride in Shouryuv's Family Drama (Watch Video).

Nani Praise Angad Bedi For His Performance In Hi Nanna:

Nani and Angad Bedi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

