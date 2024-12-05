Sunny Deol had previously announced that the teaser for his upcoming film Jaat would be attached to Pushpa 2: The Rule. However, the much-awaited glimpse of the action-packed movie, starring Deol, has surfaced online, leaked by a moviegoer in the theatre. The footage shows Deol in intense action scenes, teasing the power-packed character he will portray. Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, Jaat has already generated significant buzz with this early reveal. 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule': Midnight Shows for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Film Added in Mumbai, Pune and Other Cities Due to High Demand.

‘Jaat’ Teaser Leaked Online

