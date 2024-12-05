Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil's much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule, which hit theatres on December 5, is already sending fans into a frenzy. Directed by Sukumar, the film is expected to set the box office on fire. Now, as per Taran Adarsh, due to overwhelming demand, midnight shows at 11:55 PM/11:59 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) have been added across theatres in major cities like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Kolkata. With such a strong fanbase and soaring anticipation, Pushpa 2 looks set to make history on its opening day, breaking records across the country. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Leaked Scenes: Allu Arjun’s Powerful Entry Scene Sends Fans Into a Frenzy (Watch Video).

Watch 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule' Trailer:

